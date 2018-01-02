The Minneapolis Milling Company was incorporated in 1856. It was founded by Illinois Congressman Robert Smith, who leased power rights to mills operating along the west side of Saint Anthony Falls along the Mississippi River, near Minneapolis, Minnesota. Shortly after the company was founded, it was acquired by Cadwallader C. Washburn. He hired his brother, William D. Washburn, to assist in the development of the company. In 1866 the Washburn “B” Mill was built at the falls. The mill was considered to be so large and to have such a vast output that it could not possibly survive. However, the company succeeded and constructed an even larger “A” mill in 1874. In 1877 the company entered a partnership with John Crosby to form the Washburn-Crosby Company, manufacturing winter wheat flour. In 1878 the “A” mill and five adjoining buildings were destroyed by a flour dust explosion and fire, killing 18 workers. Construction began immediately on a new mill which was safer and could produce a higher quality of flour, with the first-ever automatic steel rollers replacing the old grinding stones. The world’s first automated mill could produce 5,500 barrels of flour per day. In 1880 the Washburn-Crosby Company flour brands won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Millers’ International Exhibition in Cincinnati, Ohio, leading the company to launch the brand of flour still used by many cooks today, with the familiar gold symbol on the sack. In 1928, the Washburn-Crosby Company merged with 26 other mills to form General Mills.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution