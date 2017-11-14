Iowa Corn proudly announced the 18 Iowa college students who will make up the eighth Iowa Corn Collegiate Advisory Team (CAT). Comprised of Iowa students pursuing degrees in agriculture, CAT will assist the Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB) in developing targeted programs to enhance the organizations’ relationships with individuals pursuing careers in agriculture production and allied industries. CAT achieves this by fostering the knowledge and skills of these future leaders and providing them the tools to advocate for Iowa Corn and other commodity organizations’ role in the success of Iowa agriculture.

“The future of Iowa Corn depends on the organization’s ability to offer relevant programming, advocacy and services to new stakeholders entering Iowa’s agricultural sector,” said Iowa Corn Promotion Board Director Larry Buss, a farmer from Logan who chairs the committee overseeing the team. “We are excited to work with these 18 bright students, who are pursuing a broad facet of careers in agriculture, on ways we can cultivate and promote our organization and the corn industry.”

The team includes agriculture students from several colleges, community colleges and universities from across Iowa. Tori Ward of Memphis, a student at Indian Hills Community College, is part of the team.

The Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB), works to develop and defend markets, fund research, and provide education about corn and corn products. The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is an 8,000-member strong grassroots-driven organization, headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, serving members across the state, and lobbying on agricultural issues on behalf of its farmer members to create opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. For more information, visit iowacorn.org