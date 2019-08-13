Wanda (Tonnies) Peterson was born on August 4, 1920. She celebrated 99 years young on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Zimmerman’s Café.

Those attending were Brenda Gooch, Verlin and Mary Frances Tonnies, Leon and Ann Shaw, Dr. Margaret Wilson, Judy Musgrove and MaKenna, Neta Phillips, Dale Tague, Tamara Tague, John and Bev Cole, Paul and Becky McCarty, Oren and Celina Erickson, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Dorothy Clark, Virginia Hustead, Evelyn and Don Collop, Opal Blaine, Mark Mazziotti, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt, Anglie Selsor, Leslie Blaine, Kevin Blaine, Milt Clary, and Cheri Dorn.

Thanks to Lena Mae for donuts and cinnamon rolls. A good time was had by all. Wishing Wanda a HAPPY BIRTHDAY!