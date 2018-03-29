Voters are reminded that when they go to the polls on Tuesday, to remember their identification. Missouri’s new photo voter ID law (HB 1631), became effective on June 1, 2017, and outlines identification options for registered Missouri voters to use on Election Day at their polling location.

The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office notes that the easiest option for voters will be to present their Missouri driver’s license, non-driver license ID card, passport or military ID to the poll workers when signing into receive their official ballot at their designated polling place.

If that is not possible, option #2 allows voters to provide a secondary form of identification, such as a paycheck or bank statement, a voter registration card, utility bill, government document or student ID from a Missouri university or college.

These forms of secondary ID require the voter to also sign a sworn statement attesting to their residency and identification as the register voter under penalty of perjury.

Even if you find yourself at the polls with no identification, you may still cast a provisional ballot. The vote will be counted if you later return to the polling place with a photo ID. The vote will also be counted if the signature matches the signature in the voter registry.

The Secretary of State’s Office also notes that Missouri’s photo voter ID law also requires the state of Missouri to assist voters who might not have a photo ID with the process of obtaining one free Missouri non-driver license for the purpose of voting. To request more information or if you need help obtaining an ID for voting contact the #ShowIt2Vote toll-free hotline number at 866-868-3245 or email us at ShowIt2Vote@sos.mo.gov.