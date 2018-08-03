Without a single candidate race to be decided, local voters who go to the polls August 7th for the primary election will instead being help define party candidates for several state and federal offices while also deciding the fate of Proposition A.

With lone candidates on the Republican and Democratic tickets for presiding commissioner, as well as solitary candidates on the Democratic ticket for county clerk, circuit clerk, recorder of deeds and collector of revenue, and Republican candidates for associate circuit judge, county treasurer and prosecuting attorney, Scotland County basically already has its November general election ballot set.

Voters will still be able to cast votes for these candidates, when they chose either a Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Green Party, or Constitutional Party ballot at the polls August 7th.

The Democrat ballot will feature a seven candidate list for US Senator led by incumbent Claire McCaskill.

Three candidates are vying for the nod to try to unseat U.S. Representative Sam Graves. Winston Apple, a former teacher, is described by some in his campaign as “Missouri’s own Bernie Sanders”. Fellow educator Henry Martin is a Persian Gulf army vet. Dr. Ed Andres says “We have a cancer in Washington, I know how to cut out cancer.”

Crystal Stephens is the lone candidate seeking the District 18 state senate seat being vacated by Brian Munzlinger.

Auditor Nicole Galloway is the lone candidate on her party’s ticket as she seeks reelection.

The Republican ticket features 11 candidates for United State Senator, with Missouri Attorney General Josh Haley front-lining the race to challenge McCaskill.

There are four candidates for the Republican nomination for State Auditor. U.S. Marine veteran Paul Curtman is the state representative from District 109. St. Louis CPA David Wasinger, who also holds a law degree, was born and raised in Hannibal. Kevin Roach, a city alderman for Ballwin, holds a degree in economics and a master’s degree in forensic accounting. Saundra McDowell, a U.S. Air Force veteran, holds a law degree and serves as the state’s director of enforcement for the secretary of state’s securities division.

Graves is unopposed to seek re-election for the District 6 U.S. Representative office and Greg Sharpe is not only unopposed on the Republican ballot to replace Craig Redmon as the District 4 State Representative, but has no opposition on any other ballot as well.

The District 18 Republican senator field is a four-horse race featuring state representatives Redmon, Lindell Shumake and Nate Walker as well as political outsider Cindy O’Laughlin.

Voters will also decide the fate of Proposition A, entitled Right to Work. The petition-driven referendum is asking the people of Missouri to decide the fate of Senate Bill 19, passed by the general assembly in 2017.

The law would prohibit employers from requiring membership in labor unions or forced payment of dues. It also would make illegal any activities that violate employees’ rights, effectively prohibiting labor unions and employers from entering into contracts that only employ unionized workers.

A yes vote will uphold the legislation, which would make Missouri the 28th state to enact right-to-work legislation.

Prop A is being contested by We Are MO, a self-proclaimed broad coalition of Missouri citizens that has received significant contributions from organized labor. It is also opposed by the Missouri NAACP, and groups Empower Missouri and Americans for Fairness.

Proponents of upholding the law include the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, The Missouri Republican Party and the NFIB.