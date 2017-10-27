Joe Karhoff and wife Grace of Parker, KS came to Scotland County to visit Etna Cemetery October 17th and 18th. Mr. Karhoff’s great-great-grandfather, Benjamin Dye, is buried there, but has no marker. Benjamin Dye is a Civil War veteran.

Mr Karhoff had a granite marker made in Kansas and brought it to place in the Etna Cemetery.

Benjamin Dye is also Arleta Dye’s great-great- grandfather and has other relatives in the area.

Those attending the ceremony were Joe and Grace Karhoff, Arleta Dye and Jim Houston, Bob Hunolt, Tom Priebe and Kenneth Dieterich. Tom and Kenneth are members of the Etna Cemetery Association.

Joe and Bob also share another great-great-great-grandfather, John N. Rounsavell, buried in the Indian Creek Cemetery. The cemetery is located north of Rutledge or southwest of Gorin. The Karhoffs and Bob also visited this cemetery.

James P. Rounsavell, son of John N. was Joe’s great-great-grandfather. Walter W. another son of John N, was Bob’s great-great-grandfather. They are also buried at Indian Creek Cemetery. Joe and Bob, along with Lyle Kelly spent the day cleaning, straightening and setting some new stones.

Bob also guided a group of Scotland County Genealogical Society members on a very hot July day as they toured Indian Creek Cemetery. They were making a list of burials in this cemetery. It will be for sale along with others they have compiled.