A volunteer Scotland County fireman was killed and a passenger was seriously injured when the fire truck they were responding to an emergency in, ran off the road and overturned several times, ejecting both occupants.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jesse W. Ketchum, 33, of Downing, was driving the 1974 Chevrolet C65 fire truck when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the fire truck returned to the roadway and overturned several times.

Ketchum was pronounced deceased at the scene by deputy Scotland County Coroner, Sheriff Wayne Winn.

A passenger in the vehicle, John D. Chancellor, 27, of Downing, sustained serious injuries. He was transported by Air Evac helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

The accident occurred at 6:12 p.m. on Monday, May 29th on Highway 15, approximately three miles north of Memphis.

The fire department was responding to a report of a roadside fire.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Memphis Police Department, Scotland County Ambulance and Scotland County Fire and Rescue.