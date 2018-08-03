Come to Maudie’s Diner located on the stage of the Memphis Theatre to see the Community Player’s production of “Daddy’s Girl” by Gary Ray Stapp on August 8, 9, 10, and 11 at 7:30 p.m. Thirteen performers and a host of individuals are preparing for the comedy.

Widower, Benard Muloovy, portrayed by David Carleton, is proprietor of Maudie’s Diner. He encounters “comic chaos” when his deceased wife Maudie (Taña Torres) a talking portrait on the diner wall, enlists the help of an angel (Erica Yarbrough) to help her reunite Benard with their long, lost daughter, Elizabeth. But the mischievous, Michelle, the angel, brings into Benard’s life, not one, but two Elizabeths, each with the same birthday and adopted from the same orphanage.

Benard’s task is to decide which young girl is his real daughter, but there’s a problem because he doesn’t like either of them. E.L. (Kendra Middleton) is a snobbish restaurant critic with her eye on Benard’s wealth, while Lizzy (Micah Cooley) suffers from a split personality disorder.

Other characters contribute to Benard’s dilemma; a forgetful waitress (Iris Mishra), a PhD student (Slade McAfee) with a communication disability, a geriatric duo (Amy Carleton and Tara Huber), and a motorcycle mama (Teresa Cotton) anxious to become the next Mrs. Muloovy. But Darlynn (Brooke Wineinger), a woman who has been trying to get Benard to the altar for a quarter of a century has her own strategy to win his heart.

Bob (Harlo Donelson), a long-time patron of the diner, and E.L.’s ex-boyfriend (Ewan Carleton) also add to Benard’s problems.

Sheila Berkowitz is director for the production and Pam Shalley is the production assistant. Brooke and Frank Wineinger have designed the set for the Diner. Harlo Donelson, Lynnette Dyer, Debbie Seamster, Dallace and Bonnie Schumacher, and Kim Smith are members of the production staff.

The performance is presented through special arrangement with Heuer Publishing LLC in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Tickets for the performance are $10.00. Theatre Box Office hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily beginning Monday, July 30. Patrons may call 660 465-2277 for reservations as well.