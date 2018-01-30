Virginia Faye Kennedy, 76, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2018, in the Emergency Room at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

She was born in Earlton, Kansas, on October 27, 1941, to Lawrence Samuel and Ruby Viola (Crowel) McCoy, the middle child of seven.

Virginia grew up in Chanute, Kansas and attended Chanute High School, graduating in 1959. She married Dennis Max Ira Kennedy at Chanute, Kansas on May 31, 1963 and to this union a daughter was born.

Virginia worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for thirty-three years. She was a valued employee and was named “employee of the year” multiple times. Following her retirement, she moved to Memphis, Missouri to be close to her granddaughters. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling to dog shows with her daughter and considered her dogs family. She had a vast collection of elephants that were given to her by friends and family.

Left to honor her memory are her daughter, Lora Eggleston and her husband, Kevin, of Memphis. Missouri; two grandchildren: Shaye Eggleston and Shelby Barton and her husband, Shariah, of Memphis, Missouri and one great-granddaughter, Renley Faye. Also surviving are three sisters: Nelva Gilleland of Chanute, Kansas, Sherry Barnhart and her husband, Chris, of Kechi, Kansas and Sandy Guinotte and her husband, William “Tucson”, of Chanute, Kansas; nieces, nephews and friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother, Phillip McCoy and two sisters: Shirley Wilkerson and Phyllis Speaks.

A visitation, with the family present to greet relatives and friends, will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 25, 2018, at the Memphis Funeral Home. Cremation will follow and no other services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Scotland County Library and may be left at or mailed to Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Memphis Funeral Home is assisting the family.