Virginia Eilene (Kassahn) McCabe, 91, of Rutledge died Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Shewas born on March 23, 1927, at home south of Rutledge in Benton Township, in Knox County, Missouri the daughter of John and Ula Arehart Kassahn and was welcomed by sister, Winnie.

Eilene married Hillis McCabe at her parents’ home on July 13, 1947 surrounded by their beautiful flower garden. Hillis preceded her in death on June 4, 2007. To this union three daughters were born.

Eilene walked to Millport to attend grade school and when her sister started high school they walked to the Rutledge School, from where she graduated. She was “Baby” in the school play “Bringing Up Baby”. Eilene also played on the girls’ basketball team. She moved to Kansas City, following graduation, to work at Pratte Whitney and then to Ft. Madison to work at Schaefer Pen. When she visited Rutledge, she rode the “Doodle Bug” train. She returned to Rutledge after she married Hillis.

She was a wonderful homemaker – cooking delicious meals for her family. Eilene had a large garden and raised chickens for butchering and made many of her children’s clothing. Eilene sold Avon as a part-time job.

She worked in the “cook shack” at the Irvin Johnston’s Dog and Flea Market. When the Methodist Church consolidated with Memphis, she and her good friend Marge Ward came up with the idea of purchasing the building for the Rutledge OES and Masonic Hall. It was from this idea that started the ladies’ 35 year career of managing the “cook shack” to raise funds for this purchase and other non-profit organizations in Rutledge and surrounding communities.

Eilene loved living in the Rutledge community – attending and volunteering for many activities. When her children were young, she was a 4-H leader and an active member of the PTA. One major activity her children remember was the ladies making new curtains for the Rutledge school stage. Eilene sewed vests for riders, flags and horse decorations for the Rutledge Saddle Club. She was a 50 year plus member of the Rutledge Eastern Star Chapter 343, serving as “Worthy Matron” and other offices in the chapter.

She enjoyed spending time with her family – visiting and participating in a lot of fun activities, celebrating birthdays and the holidays together. Her grandchildren and great- grandchildren were the apples of her eye. She was a loving and caring wife, mom, grandmother, sister and sister-in-law who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; granddaughter Melanie,father-in-law and mother-in-law, Letus and Mildred McCabe; sister and brother-in-law, Winnie and Forrest Parrish; son-in-law, Jack Guthrie;brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Leon and Patricia McCabe; and a nephew, Jerry Parrish.

Sheis survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Jim) Nowell of Gower, MO, Carol McCabe of Rutledge and Lucinda Guthrie of Trenton; grandchildren, Sara (Edward) Gize, Lori (John) Casteel, Nick (Kelli) Oldham, Valarie Oldham and fiancé Jesse Jarvis and Jon(Amy) Guthrie; grandchildren, Lydia and Alana Gize, Henry Casteel, Reid Oldham and brother due in March, Levi and Gunner Oldham, James, Nora Eilene and Lucille (Lucy) Guthrie; nieces Janice Kay Duran and Lisa Parish; and a host of friends.

Funeral services were December 15, 2018 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Jon Guthrie officiating. Burial was in the Pauline Cemetery in Rutledge. An Eastern Star service was performed by the Rutledge Eastern Star Chapter #343. Her grandchildren served as pallbearers.

Memorials are suggested to the Pauline Cemetery and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences may be sent to the McCabe family by signing the online guest book at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.