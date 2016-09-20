The VFW encourages the country’s youth to examine our nation’s history and their own experiences in modern American society through our Patriot’s Pen, Voice of Democracy, and Creative Patriotic Art Awards.

Annually, roughly 120,000, students from grades 6-8, enter the Patriot’s Pen essay contest to win national awards totaling $54,500, as well as an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. for the winner and a parent or guardian.

Each year, more than 40,000 high school students (grades 9-12) from across the country enter to win a share of the $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the VFW’s Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition.

Finally, the VFW also offers Creative Patriotic Art Awards for students in grades 9-12 chose to compete on paper or canvas. The first place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $21,000.

Students must attend school in the same state as the sponsoring VFW Auxiliary. Students enrolled in public, private or parochial schools in the United States are eligible as well as home-schooled students. Foreign exchange students and former winners that placed in the National contest are excluded.

Any Scotland County student in grades 6-12 who is interested in competing in an essay and/or artistic competition should contact the Scotland County counselors Tina Fulk and Dani Fromm at the schools. Jo Beth Harvey and Lin Stephenson, VFW scholarship committee members, are also contacts for information.

Local deadlines for the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy are October 30, 2016. The Creative Patriotic Art Award competition deadline is set for March 31, 2017. Submit entries to Jo Beth Harvey or Lin Stephenson or counselors by deadlines.

Students may check the VFW website (www.vfw.org) under scholarships for more precise details.