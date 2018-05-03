VFW PRESENTS YOUNG AMERICAN AWARD TO SCR-I SCHOOL DISTRICT’S KINDERGARTEN AND 1ST GRADE CLASSES – On April 17th, after hearing K – 1st Grade classes recite the Pledge of Allegiance, VFW Post 4958 Commander, Lloyd Erickson, and Quartermaster, Dale Bienusa, presented each student with The Young American Award. The VFW leadership had been at the school a week earlier and handed out a “study card” to each student. They all recited the Pledge of Allegiance flawlessly.