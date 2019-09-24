The VFW is dedicated to promoting patriotism and investing in our future generation. If a student is a democracy-loving high school student interested in a $30,000 college scholarship or a patriotic middle school student interested in winning $5,000, these scholarships may be for you.

Voice of Democracy: Established in 1947, the Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 40,000 9-12 grade students from across the country enter to win their share of $2.1 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.

Patriot’s Pen: Each year more than 132,000 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest. The national first-place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. The first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $55,000, with each first-place state winner receiving a minimum of $500 at the national level

The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief.

Want to apply for the Voice of Democracy or Patriot’s Pen Scholarship? Read the rules and eligibility requirements and download the entry form from the VFW website or contact your school’s counselor. Read the forms carefully in order to follow the guidelines required for each entry. Website https //www viw org/comm unity/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships

Those in grades 6-8 interested in the Patriot’s Pen Scholarship are to contact the guidance counselor in the Scotland Country R-I Elementary School for information Those students in grades 9-12 interested in the Voice of Democracy Scholarship should contact their counselor at the Scotland County R-I High School Students may also contact Jo Beth Harvey at 465-2744 or Lin Stephenson at 465-2418

Entries may be given to guidance counselors who will submit them to the Memphis VFW post if the entrant chooses Once scholarships are completed per guidelines, the entries are due locally to the Wallace Gillespie VFW Post #4958 no later than October 31 of this year to be eligible for local competition Winners will advance to the district competition.