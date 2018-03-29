On March 15th the Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial Post #4958 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars held a recognition ceremony to honor a local Boy Scout as well as a top educator in the community.
VFW Post 4958 Quartermaster Dale Bienusa, presented Jacob Kapfer a VFW Post Certificate of Recognition for his exceptional commitment and dedication to the Boy Scout Program and the Memphis, Missouri community.
Bienusa, presented Mr. Marc Colvin with the VFW Post Teacher Recognition Award for providing superb education to students in his classroom and throughout the Scotland County R-I school district.
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.