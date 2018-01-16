Due to cold weather and sickness, the January meeting of the Memphis VFW Auxiliary was postponed.
However, members are reminded that there will be a stagette on Friday, January 26th at 6:30 p.m. It will feature soup and sandwiches, and attendees are asked to RVSP to Shirley.
Our next meeting will be on Monday, February 5th.
