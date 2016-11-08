The observation of Veterans Day each year on November 11th originated as Armistice Day, with the cessation of hostilities of World War I on the 11th day of the 11th hour of the 11th month of 1918. America was sadly unprepared for involvement in a foreign war, but by the summer of 1918, American soldiers contributed substantially to the Allied effort to defeat the Germans. On the home front, farmers increased their output, and wheatless and meatless days were observed to make food available for shipment overseas. Industrial output rose to record heights to produce goods needed by the military services. Children collected peach seeds to be used in making gas masks. Liberty Bonds were sold to help finance the war. When the armistice was announced, Americans took to the streets in celebration. In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations.” Although many hoped World War I would be the “war to end all wars”, time dashed those hopes as more conflicts arose to call America’s soldiers into battle. The commemoration of Armistice Day has been expanded to honor all veterans for their service and sacrifice.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution