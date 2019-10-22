The 50-year class of 1969 was honored as well as the 60-year class of 1959, and the 40-year class of 1979 during the 64th annual Gorin Alumni Banquet.

The 64th Annual Gorin Alumni Banquet was held on October 12, 2019 at the Scotland County High School. The doors were opened at 4:00 p.m. to allow the Gorin High School alumni an early chance to visit with old classmates and friends.

This year, the 50-year class of 1969 was honored as well as the 60-year class of 1959, and the 40-year class of 1979. A special recognition was also given to Verlee (Chambers) Dauma, who graduated from Gorin High School 80 years ago with the class of 1939.

As in years past, the Alumni were welcomed by our president, Billy Davis. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Vietnam Veteran, Larry Daniels. Following the Pledge, the blessing was given by Rev. Leon Buford. At that time, the Alumni enjoyed a wonderful meal catered by Steve’s Dining of Kahoka.

After our meal, the business meeting was called to order by President, Billy Davis. The Secretary’s Report and Treasurer’s Report were reviewed and approved. The 2020 slate of officers were also presented and approved as follows:

President, Elaine Forrester; Vice President, Debra Heck; Secretary, Mary Lou Kraus; Treasurer, Leon Buford; and Board Members – Hazel Buford, Billy Davis, and Connie Ward.

Anyone interested in joining the committee is urged to contact any committee member for more information.

The Gorin Alumni Association has been giving a scholarship each year to a deserving Gorin Alumni. As all of the 8th grade graduates from Gorin have now graduated high school, it was decided to do away with this scholarship at this time. The 2019 Gorin Alumni Scholarship was awarded to Kyle Davis.

The roll call of Alumni was read by Donna (Tague) Bailey with 63 Alumni present and many former employees and teachers.

As in years past a memorial service was given for Alumni that have passed in the past year. This was given by Donna Bailey and Sherrill Clatt. Sherrill read a poem written by Harold Tibbs in 1993 in honor of his 50 year class reunion titled, “Good Ol’ Gorin High.” Those Alumni passing since last year were: Grace (Tague) Brown, Class of 1943; Tom Priebe, Class of 1953; Johnny Erickson, Class of 1955; Randy Armstrong, Class of 1979; and Gordon Matlock, teacher 1955-1957.

Following the business meeting, the Alumni were entertained by Phyllis George as she played her keyboard and sang a variety of songs that represented different decades. The evening ended with much visiting, picture taking, and promises to “see you next year”.

Those attending were: Verlee (Chambers) Dauma, Steve and Laurie Dauma, Susie Miller, Ivan and Virginia (Chambers) Woods, Phyllis Heckethorn, Vera (Erickson) Monroe, Loyd and Louise Gordy, Mildred (Erickson) Pence, Erick Pence, Ruth Tague, Lois (Calvert) Humes, Joe Humes, Kathy Blythe, Wesley and Helen (Sprague) Knupp, Janis (Dieterich) Theel, Patricia Thell, Vera (Tague) Crandal, George Egbert, Patty (Egbert) Golbricht, Dean and Beverly Tibbs, Kenny and Sherrill (Tague) Clatt, Alan Erickson, Allen and Louise (Shriver) Fitzgerald, Linda (Tague) Brown, Raymond Burr, Diane Burr, Dave and Jane (Price) Clark, Beverly (Janssen) Dieterich, Brenda (Buford) Eckland, Murl and Brenda Simler, Lonnie and Reva (Kraus) Triplett, Ronnie Morris Patty (Herring) Arnold, Dean and Marsha (Austin) Davis, Nancy (Tague) Platz, Louise Boone, Connie (Ward) Ward, Peggy (Parsons) Cumby, Vicki (Miller) Dodge, Phyllis (Atwater) George, Vickie (Herring) Lubbert, John and Donna (Davis) Austin, Donna (Tague) Bailey, Sam Berendzen, Jim and Connie (Erickson) Balfour, Larry Daniels, Joleen (Musgrove) Davis, Tom and Kathy (Erickson) Albsmeyer, Kathy (Brown) Campbell, Rebecca Zahn, James Campbell III, Leon and Hazel (Herring) Buford, Billy and Rhonda Davis, Dennis and Mary Lou (Tague) Kraus, Carleen (Musgrove) Orton, Mike Hamlin, Kenny and Donna (Kiefer) McNamer, Stan and Betty (Tague) Bissell, Clifton and Reta (Musgrove) Stott, Charley and Susan (Kiefer) Brown, Debra (Tague) Heck, Allan and Martha Hulet, Cathy (Herring) Webster, Randy Thomas, Jane Hays, Gary and Jan (Ebling) Howell, Dale and Judy Musgrove, Brent and Teresa Rockhold, Kevin Rockhold, Leon and Ann (Ebling) Shaw, Larry and Tamra Tague, and Christina (Webster) Myers.