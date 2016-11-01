Vera Olean Tague, 74, of Wyaconda, formerly of Gorin, died Friday, October 28, 2016 at Scotland County Hospital.

She was born the daughter of Charles William and Melba (Cain) Welker on December 31, 1941 in Kirksville.

She graduated from the Williamstown High School.

Vera married Bruce K. Tague on January 28, 1961 in Williamstown.

She was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for her children. Vera took pride in always being available to help wherever she was needed. She and Bruce raised foster children for many years.

Vera was a member of the Gorin Christian Church and the Jolly Workers Club. The Tagues were involved for many years in LICA (Land Improvement Contractors of America) and traveled extensively, including to Hawaii.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law Everet Tague, Jean Tague, Weldon Tague, Harry Snyder, Jim Brown, Gene Cooper, Cecil Hicks and Bob Crandall; sisters-in-law Demma Tague, D.J. Tague, Evelyn Tague, Lena Dell (Sadie) Tague, Alice Tague Snyder, and Mona Tague.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce, of the home; children, Charles William Tague of Hurdland; Mikel See (Tammy) Tague of Wyaconda, Edward Lee (Louella) Tague of Rutledge, and Carla June (Kenneth) Fox of Kirksville; a daughter-in-law, Paula Tague, of Kirksville; sister, Charlene (Ed) See of Gorin; brother-in-law, Don “Buck” Tague of Gorin; sisters-in-law, Grace Brown of Memphis, Ruth Tague of Edina, Vera Crandall of Wayland; grandchildren, Alicia (Paul) Stanley of Silt, CO, Melanie Tague of Gainesville, VA, Mitch (Terri) Tague of Luray, Hayley (David) Mann of Bowen, IL, Luke (Amanda) King of St. Francisville, Matthew Tague and special friend Jessica Clark of Cedar Rapids, Logan and Steven Webster of Wyaconda, Stephanie (Les) Richmond of Memphis, Andrew (Brandi) Tague of Baring, Ashley (Sabe) Sears of Arbela, Jared Fox of Raytown, MO, John (Christina) Fox of Edina, and Jessica (Brady) McMann of Kirksville; nephews she considered grandsons, Nathen See and his daughter Paizley of LaPlata and William See of Gorin; great-grandchildren, Syndey and Alexa Stanley, Olivia and Tristan Tague, Vivian and Waylon Mann, Timerland King, Kade, Tayte and Urijah Richmond, Levi and Carson Tague, Hallie Sears, Marissa and Kaden McMann, and Alyssa Murr and Xavier “Fred” Davidson of Edina; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 3 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Jim Campbell, pastor of the Kahoka Christian Church, and Bubba Eder, pastor of the Gorin Christian Church, officiating. Burial will be in the Gorin Cemetery.

Visitation is from 12-7 p.m., Wednesday, November 2, at the Gerth Funeral Home in Memphis with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Gorin Cemetery Association and may be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main, Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences may be sent the Tague family by signing the online guest register at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.