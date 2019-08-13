Two area residents were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 136, eight miles east of Memphis at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, August 9th.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Richard W. Fischer, 61, of Memphis was westbound on Highway 136 in a 2007 Chevy Uplander and was slowed to make a right hand turn when the vehicle was rear ended by a 1998 Chevy Pickup driven by Floyd O. Hartley, 55 of Downing.

Fischer, and a passenger in his vehicle, Nancy L. Domke, 67, of Wyaconda, both sustained moderate injuries in the crash. They were taken by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis for treatment of their injuries.

Hartley was not injured in the crash.

The Fischer vehicle sustained extensive damage and was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis. The Hartley pickup sustained moderate damage and was driven from the scene.

The Patrol was assisted at the accident scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the Memphis Police Department, Gorin First Responders and the Scotland County Ambulance Service.