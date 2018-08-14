by Brian Neal

Friday the 13th proved unlucky for the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in July as rain showers moved thru the area shortly after the gates were opened for the 2018 Scotland County Fair Race and forced the night to be canceled. It was then announced on their Facebook page a few days later that the event would be made up on Friday, August 10th.

It turned out to be a beautiful night for racing, as 84 cars checked in for competition that was being presented by Double D Excavating and Poe Puppies.

The 12-lap Sport Compact was first to take to the track, with Dylan Schantz and Kevin Garrett drawing the front row for the race. Josh Barnes, who started 5th, would use the momentum off the top of turn four to grab the lead away from Reu on lap 2. Barnes then had to work to hold off Reu and Kimberly Abbott, who started 6th, over the rest of the race to claim his second win in a row at the track. Reu was 2nd, Abbott was 3rd, Barry Taft came from 9th to finish 4th, with Boyd rounding out the top 5.

There might have only been five Hobby Stocks turn out, but the race up front over the final half of the race was intense. Dustin Griffiths and Mike Kincaid led the field to green in the 10-lap affair and battled for the lead throughout. Coming to the white flag Griffiths drove it hard into turn three and then drifted up in front of Kincaid coming off turn four to grab the top spot back. But Kincaid would try to get under Griffiths going into turn one, and when a little contact was made it cut down Kincaid’s right rear tire, which allowed Griffiths to go on to score the win. Scott Shull was 2nd, Josh Modde was 3rd, Kincaid limped to a 4th place finish, with Cody Winn finishing in 5th.

Kevin Koontz and Brett Lowry led the field to green in the 20-lap Stock Car feature. Lowry would take advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap one. After a lap three restart, Lowry jumped back out front, with John Oliver Jr., who started 6th, and Abe Huls, who started 9th, now glued to his back bumper.

Oliver Jr. would slip past Lowry on lap five to take the top spot away, with Huls following him into second one lap later. Huls then tried to get under Oliver Jr. over the next nine laps, only to be slowed by a caution on lap 15.

On the restart Oliver Jr. moved back out front, with Huls and Beau Taylor, who started 7th, following closely. Coming off turn four to complete lap 18, Huls went to the middle of the track to try and make the pass going into turn one, emerging from turn two with the lead. He then held on for the $1,000 victory. Taylor was 2nd, Derrick Agee charged from 15th to finish 3rd, Brandon Savage started 8th and finished 4th, with Dean Kratzer coming home in 5th.

The 20-lap Modified feature was up next, with Carter VanDenBerg and Jardin Fuller drawing the front row. VanDenBerg took the lead and set the pace out front, while Michael Long, who started 8th, was quickly working his way towards the front. A pair of of restarts brought VanDenBerg back to the pack, with Long and Jesse Dennis, who started 11th, taking over the third spot.

Long and Dennis tried to keep pace with VanDenBerg, but he once again started to pull away, only to be slowed one final time on lap 18.

On the restart VanDenBerg moved back out front, with Long and Logan Anderson, who started 7th, glued to his back bumper. VanDenBerg would hold them off to pick up the win and the $1,000 check to go with it. Long was 2nd, Anderson was 3rd, Simmons was 4th, with Johnny Wyman completing the top five.

The final feature to take to the track was the 20-lap SportMods, with Austin Howes and Adam Birck making up the front row. Howes used his starting spot to his advantage, by jumping out into the lead on lap one over Austin Becerra and Birck. After a pair of restarts on lap three, Brayton Carter, who started 8th, overtook Birck for the runner up spot. While Howes worked the bottom of the speedway, Carter went to the top. Carter would use the momentum off the top of the track to take the top spot away from Howes on lap six.

Three laps later, Brandon Symmonds would spin in turn two to bring out the yellow. On the restart Carter moved back out front, with Birck and Howes racing side-by-side for the second spot.

Just when it looked like Cater would pull away to an easy win, the final caution of the race appeared on lap 16. Casey Lancaster would spin in turn four to bring out the yellow.

On the restart Carter jumped back out front, with Howes over taking Birck for second. While Howes and Birck battled for the runner up spot, Carter would pull away to claim the $1,000 victory. Birck edged out Howes for 2nd. Daniel Fellows was 4th, with Brandon Lennox coming from 11th to finish in 5th.

Coming up next at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway will be the “2nd Annual Jerry Barrickman Memorial”, which will be held on Friday, September 28th and Saturday, September 29th. Stay tuned for more information about this two day weekend, by liking them on Facebook.

For more information you can contact Mike Van Genderen at 641-521-0330 or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Scotland-County-Speedway-531042493650646/?ref=br_rs.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Scotland County Speedway, Memphis, MO

Friday, August 10, 2018 – Double D Excavating and Poe Puppies Night

Modifieds – A Main

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 7V Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA

2. 18L Michael Long, Quincy, IL

3. 9A Logan Anderson, Oskaloosa, IA

4. 40 Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA

5. 95JR Johnny Wyman, Fulton, MO

6. 9 Jared Fuller, Memphis, MO

7. 5R Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA

8. 10 Kelly Buckallew, Memphis, MO

9. 03B Craig Spegal, New London, MO

10. 12B Chase Breid, Madison, MO

11. 58 Lance Schlicher, Fairfield, IA

12. 21M Dalton McKenney, Clarksville, MO

13. 70 Jesse Dennis, Coring, IA

14. 71W Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL

15. 62 Greg Cox, Kellogg, IA

16. 00 Scott Bryant, Baring, MO

17. 33F Jardin Fuller, Memphis, MO

18. 163 David Snyder, Greentop, MO

Modifieds – Heat 1

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 71W Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL

2. 5R Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA

3. 33F Jardin Fuller, Memphis, MO

4. 9A Logan Anderson, Oskaloosa, IA

5. 10 Kelly Buckallew, Memphis, MO

6. 12B Chase Breid, Madison, MO

Modifieds – Heat 2

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 70 Jesse Dennis, Coring, IA

2. 9 Jared Fuller, Memphis, MO

3. 21M Dalton McKenney, Clarksville, MO

4. 62 Greg Cox, Kellogg, IA

5. 58 Lance Schlicher, Fairfield, IA

6. 163 David Snyder, Greentop, MO

Modifieds – Heat 3

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 18L Michael Long, Quincy, IL

2. 7V Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA

3. 95JR Johnny Wyman, Fulton, MO

4. 40 Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA

5. 00 Scott Bryant, Baring, MO

6. 03B Craig Spegal, New London, MO

Stock Cars – A Main

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 30C Abe Huls, Carthage, IL

2. 2T Beau Taylor, Canton, MO

3. 14 Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO

4. 47S Brandon Savage, Canton, MO

5. 4K Dean Kratzer, Ft. Madison, IA

6. 25 Chad Walter, Jacksonville, MO

7. 27J Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA

8. 99 Scott Jordan, Wapello, IA

9. 5M Cody McClure, Bloomfield, IA

10. 19 Steve Mast, Palmyra, MO

11. 05 John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA

12. 409 Howard Gordon Jr., Oskaloosa, IA

13. 14L Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL

14. 4M Brett Lowry, Montezuma, IA

15. 43 Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO

16. 35 Eric Glass, Memphis, MO

Stock Cars – Heat 1

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 05 John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA

2. 2T Beau Taylor, Canton, MO

3. 4K Dean Kratzer, Ft. Madison, IA

4. 409 Howard Gordon Jr., Oskaloosa, IA

5. 43 Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO

6. 5M Cody McClure, Bloomfield, IA

7. 14L Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL

8. 14 Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO

Stock Cars – Heat 2

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 30C Abe Huls, Carthage, IL

2. 4M Brett Lowry, Montezuma, IA

3. 25 Chad Walter, Jacksonville, MO

4. 99 Scott Jordan, Wapello, IA

5. 47S Brandon Savage, Canton, MO

6. 19 Steve Mast, Palmyra, MO

7. 27J Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA

8. 35 Eric Glass, Memphis, MO

SportMods – A Main

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 01 Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA

2. 112 Adam Birck, Canton, MO

3. 17A Austin Howes, Memphis, MO

4. 11 Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA

5. 17 Brandon Lennox, New London, MO

6. 22 Austin Becerra, Carthage, IL

7. 7 Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA

8. 25 Cody Agee, Huntsville, MO

9. 12D Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO

10. 15 John Anderson, Novinger, MO

11. 12S Sean Wyett, Danville, IA

12. 4 Kiel Morton, LaPata, MO

13. 31 Chris Cain, Columbia, MO

14. 12L Tyler Lewis, Clark, MO

15. 68 Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA

16. 80 Jim Walker, Mystic, IA

17. 55R Steve Berry, Ottumwa, IA

18. 27L Casey Lancaster, Glenwwod, MO

19. 8 Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA

20. 99W Jeremy Whitlock, Kirksville, MO

21. 22V Jarrett VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA

22. 85 Jason McDaniel, Eldon, IA

23. 352 Charlie Weber, Sigourney, IA

24. 99B Brandyn Ryan, Coatsburg, IL (DNS)

SportMods – B Main 1 (Top 4 to A)

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 4 Kiel Morton, LaPata, MO

2. 99B Brandyn Ryan, Coatsburg, IL

3. 68 Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA

4. 55R Steve Berry, Ottumwa, IA

5. 26 John Anderson, Kirksville, MO

6. 5% Hugh Eddy, Milan, MO

7. 28 Tim Dawson, Callao, MO

8. 29 Doug Bergheger, Keokuk, IA

9. 62 Corey Cooper, Bethel, MO

10. 26N Kelly Smith, Kirksville, MO (DNS)

SportMods – B Main 2 (Top 4 to A)

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 31 Chris Cain, Columbia, MO

2. 22V Jarrett VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA

3. 15 John Anderson, Novinger, MO

4. 99W Jeremy Whitlock, Kirksville, MO

5. 10 Jace Morrow, Memphis, MO

6. 84B Trent Brink, Bussey, IA

7. 10D Dakota Anderson, Revere, MO

8. 50B Kevin Skaggs, Kirksville, MO

9. 5 Josh Petre, Atlanta, MO (DNS)

SportMods – Heat 1 (Top 4 to A)

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 27L Casey Lancaster, Glenwwod, MO

2. 17A Austin Howes, Memphis, MO

3. 12S Sean Wyett, Danville, IA

4. 12L Tyler Lewis, Clark, MO

5. 99B Brandyn Ryan, Coatsburg, IL

6. 68 Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA

7. 5% Hugh Eddy, Milan, MO

8. 62 Corey Cooper, Bethel, MO

9. 29 Doug Bergheger, Keokuk, IA

SportMods – Heat 2 (Top 4 to A)

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 17 Brandon Lennox, New London, MO

2. 112 Adam Birck, Canton, MO

3. 12D Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO

4. 80 Jim Walker, Mystic, IA

5. 31 Chris Cain, Columbia, MO

6. 15 John Anderson, Novinger, MO

7. 50B Kevin Skaggs, Kirksville, MO

8. 10 Jace Morrow, Memphis, MO

9. 22V Jarrett VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA (DNS)

SportMods – Heat 3 (Top 4 to A)

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 01 Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA

2. 7 Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA

3. 8 Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA

4. 25 Cody Agee, Huntsville, MO

5. 4 Kiel Morton, LaPata, MO

6. 55R Steve Berry, Ottumwa, IA

7. 26 John Anderson, Kirksville, MO

8. 28 Tim Dawson, Callao, MO

9. 26N Kelly Smith, Kirksville, MO

SportMods – Heat 4 (Top 4 to A)

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 11 Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA

2. 85 Jason McDaniel, Eldon, IA

3. 22 Austin Becerra, Carthage, IL

4. 352 Charlie Weber, Sigourney, IA

5. 84B Trent Brink, Bussey, IA

6. 5 Josh Petre, Atlanta, MO

7. 10D Dakota Anderson, Revere, MO

8. 99W Jeremy Whitlock, Kirksville, MO (DNS)

Hobby Stocks – A Main

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 10G Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA

2. 57 Scott Shull, Eldon, IA

3. 30X Josh Modde, Truro, IA

4. 12 Mike Kincaid, Cincinnati, IA

5. 8UP Cody Winn, Greentop, MO

Hobby Stocks – Heat

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 10G Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA

2. 57 Scott Shull, Eldon, IA

3. 12 Mike Kincaid, Cincinnati, IA

4. 30X Josh Modde, Truro, IA

5. 8UP Cody Winn, Greentop, MO

Sport Compacts – A Main

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 13B Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA

2. 27 Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA

3. 71 Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL

4. 57 Barry Taft, Argyle, IA

5. 99 Kyle Boyd, Ottumwa, IA

6. BIG0 Jordan O’Haver, Kirksville, MO

7. 73 Dylan Schantz, Luray, MO

8. 29 Kevin Garrett, Bloomfield, IA

9. 7 Kegan Birck, Canton, MO

10. 405 Justin O’Haver, Kirksville, MO

Sport Compacts – Heat 1

Finish Car No Driver Hometown

1. 71 Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL

2. 27 Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA

3. 73 Dylan Schantz, Luray, MO

4. 405 Justin O’Haver, Kirksville, MO

5. 57 Barry Taft, Argyle, IA

Sport Compacts – Heat 2

Finish Car No Driver Hometown