Valeria Ann Root, 83 of Keokuk, IA died Monday, November 27, 2017 at the River Hills Village in Keokuk.

She was born March 3, 1934 in Kirksville, MO the daughter of James and Martha Spriggs Mobley. On September 15, 2006 she was united in marriage to Robert Root. He survives.

She is also survived by six children, C. Steven Baker (Jane) of Maryville, IL, Jo Ann Ready (Allan) of Pella, IA, Stan Baker of Ojai, CA, Diane Bailey (Steve) of Keokuk, Linda Erickson, (Steve) of Des Moines, IA and Mary Reittinger (Tommy Ward) of Ft. Madison, IA, step-children, Steve (Pam) Root of Quincy, IL, Dave (Cindy) Root of Mendon, IL, Kathy (Dick) Kerker of Quincy, IL, Doug (Kathy) Root of Miami, FL, Kevin (Teresa) Root of Quincy, IL, Karen Root of Quincy, IL and Keri (Alan) Thompson of Sigourney, IA, fifteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, seventeen step-grandchildren and eighteen step-great-grandchildren, one brother, Bill (Margaret ) Mobley of Downing, MO, one sister, Susan (Ron) Anderson of Center, MO and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Bob Mobley and Joe Mobley and one step-son, Mike Root.

Val graduated from the Downing High School in 1951. She then earned her Bachelor’s Degree from WIU.

Val had been a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for thirty-three years.

Val retired from WIU in Macomb Illinois.

In her free time, Val loved to take long drives and travel. She was a history buff and started Antique Schools in Lee County Facebook page.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, December 1, 2017 at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, IA with Chaplin Gordon Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Ft. Madison, IA at a later date.

Visitation will be held prior to the service Friday, from 5 – 7 pm at the funeral home with family meeting friends at that time.

Memorials may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous Keokuk Chapter.

