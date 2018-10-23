USDA Missouri Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director, Brent Hampy, announced that more than $86 million will be paid to Missouri farms that enrolled in Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) for 2017 market downturns. Additionally, Missouri FSA will distribute more than $102 million in Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) rental payments to landowners for their commitment to conservation stewardship.

“ARC and PLC were authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill to protect farmers against unexpected drops in crop prices or revenues,” Hampy said. “These payments help provide reassurance to Missouri farm families who continue to persevere, even in this tough farm economy.”

According to Hampy, PLC payments have triggered for 2017 barley, canola, corn, grain sorghum, wheat and other crops. In the next few months payments may also be triggered for rice, chickpeas, sunflower seeds, flaxseed, mustard seed, rapeseed, safflower, crambe, and sesame seed. Producers with bases enrolled in ARC for 2017 crops can visit www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc for updated crop yields, prices, revenue and payment rates. In Missouri, 110 counties have experienced a drop in price and/or revenues below the benchmark price established by the ARC or PLC programs and will receive payments.

According to the preliminary data Scotland County could receive 2017 Price Loss Coverage (PLC) for corn of $545,813 and an additional $54,180 in Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC). The sorghum crop qualified for $15,644 in PLC funds while wheat in Scotland County generated $110,534 in PLC funds.

Schuyler County had $198,258 in PLC funds for corn, $1,564 for sorghum and $27,411 for wheat. Knox County numbers were $975,631 in corn, $51,122 in sorghum and $293,241 in wheat; while Clark County farmers will receive $1,007,132 in PLC funds for corn, $14.702 for sorghum and $154,541 in wheat.

“It’s important to remember that ARC and PLC payments by county can vary because average county yields will differ,” Hampy said.

Recently, USDA began issuing 2018 CRP payments to support voluntary conservation efforts on private lands. In Missouri, enrolled landowners will receive compensation for their efforts to improve water quality, reduce soil erosion and improve wildlife habitat.

“Since its inception in the 1980s, CRP has built upon the voluntary participation of farmers and landowners to take sensitive land out of production and establish land cover to improve the environment,” Hampy said.