USDA Rural Development Acting Area Director Leann Gleason today announced a Water & Waste Disposal Loan of $4,641,500 to the City of Memphis. The funds are being used to upgrade the existing wastewater treatment system from a discharge to a no-discharge, land application system in order to comply with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, along with collection system improvements.

“Having a sanitary and up-to-date sewer system is very important to the livelihood of any community. Without wastewater treatment facilities, residences and businesses would not exist,” said Gleason. “The City of Memphis is taking proactive steps to make improvements to their wastewater treatment system for long term use. We are proud to be in partnership with the city to assure they have a system in place to preserve and improve the quality of life for the community.”

Memphis has operated a centralized sewer system for several decades. The city currently owns and operates a sewer collection and treatment system consisting of one facultative lagoon system and a combination of gravity sewer, lines and collective force mains. After the upgrades, the City of Memphis’ wastewater treatment facility will comply with the current MO DNR requirements.

The Water & Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage, disposal, sanitary solid waste’ disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas. Further information on additional programs is available by visiting the USDA Missouri Rural Development website at http://www.rd.usda.gov/mo. Interested parties may also. contact the Kirksville Area Office at (660) 665-3274 Ext 4.

