Unity, selflessness and wise planning are vital elements of a successful, thriving community. I grew up outside a small rural community in Indiana, so small town life is nothing new to me. I say this so that people will understand when I say that the people of Memphis and this area have a strong sense of community; it’s not just me becoming acquainted with small town life. I’ve lived here now for fifteen years and I still believe this is a remarkable community with great potential. I’m writing this letter to encourage us to continue in the things that are good about our community. The Bible tells us that a cord of three strands is not quickly broken (Ecclesiastes 4:12). There is great wisdom in coming together and seeking unity in common ground. In a culture that seems to be more focused on the things that divide us, I think we would do well to consider the things that unite us as a community discerning common goals, concerns and vision for our future. I often wonder what God is doing here in Scotland County by bringing together such diverse groups of people into one greater community. I think it would be of great value for leadership from our various communities to come together to discuss concerns, goals and vision, especially when it comes to technologies and other outside interests that may not share our common values or concerns. Before us right now we have a question of transmission towers. There are valid concerns regarding tower placement that need to be discussed. Where would we as a community like to see these towers placed so that we can enjoy the benefits of the technology, yet in a way that our concerns are met?

We are urged through the example of Jesus Christ to not just consider our own needs, but also to consider the needs of others, even giving them more importance than our own (Philippians 2:3-5). Selflessness and concern for our neighbors’ welfare are essential for peace and harmony within a community. A 300-foot cellular phone tower is being proposed to be placed within 180 feet of one of my neighbor’s homes. This places their home within the fall zone of the tower and well within reach of ice sheets that could slough off the antennae and strike their house and others nearby. This is not a situation I would want to be in, nor would I wish this upon anyone else in our community. I would hope we could come together and find an alternative location. There are other concerns as well that we as a community should take time to become informed of and consider how we could avoid this type of situation from occurring elsewhere in our community.

I believe that we can come together and wisely plan a course of action that would give us some level of control as a local community in determining where these towers and other future technologies can and cannot be located that would respect individual property owners and serve the common good of our greater community.

Respectfully, Dan Hite