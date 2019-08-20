Mary Besgrove of Macon R-II, Marcy Graham of Kirksville RIII, and Lynette Dyer of Scotland County R-I School recently attended the United Way of Northeast Missouri Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Facilitator meeting to prepare for the coming school year.

Oasis is a partnership between the United Way of Northeast Missouri, Oasis, and the three school districts. The program pairs volunteer tutors with children in grades K-3 who teachers feel would benefit from a caring, one-on-one mentoring relationship. One child, one tutor, one school year. Two lives forever changed.

“We started the program at the Kirksville RIII school district two years ago and it has been such a success we are expanding it into Scotland and Macon counties during this current school year,” stated Luke Callaghan, United Way Board President. “These Oasis facilitators will now begin recruiting senior volunteers who will donate one hour per week to come to the schools and provided one on one tutoring.”

The United Way received monies from the Truman State University Homecoming Committee last year to fund the program during its first year of operation.

“It is our intent to assist the schools in obtaining funding to continue the program after its initial year,” Callaghan said.

The United Way of Northeast Missouri is a not-for-profit organization that annually provides funds to support 12 agencies and community programs like Oasis. United Way agencies include: Adair County 4-H Council, Adair County Family United Way, Boys Scouts of America/Great Rivers Council, Community Opportunities/Sheltered Workshop, Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, Hospice of Northeast Missouri, KIRK-TRAN, Macon Diversified Industries, North Central Missouri Chapter American Red Cross, NEMO Senior Citizens Services, Inc., RSVP/Senior Adult Services, and Salvation Army.