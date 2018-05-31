Weather permitting, June 4th, U.S. Route 27/61 in Clark and Lewis Counties will begin to undergo improvement projects. One project will consist of cold milling and resurfacing sections of U.S. 61 from the Iowa State Line to U.S. Route 27 at Running Fox Elementary School. Milling and resurfacing will also occur on U.S. 27 southbound from north of Fox River Bridge to the ramps at the exit for the elementary school, and continuing south on U.S. 61 southbound at six different disconnected locations to the north junction of Lewis Route B north at Canton. The total length will be approximately 16 miles.

The second project will consist of installing rumble strips on the northbound lanes from just north of Route B south junction to just south of the Route B north junction in Lewis County. This will be a total of 10 miles.

“We are glad we are able to make these improvements to extend the life of the roadway,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Amy Crawford. “The rumble strips will also add a safety factor to hopefully reduce, or even eliminate, crashes.”

W.L. Miller of Hamilton, Illinois, was awarded the contract for $2,902,673. They have ­ 120 calendar days to complete the resurfacing project and 30 days to complete the safety improvements. Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zone while the work is completed. Message boards will be in place to notify motorists of the upcoming work.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area, and obey all work zone signs and personnel. Remember always buckle up and put your phone down to eliminate distractions.

For more information contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). You can also visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast.