On October 13, 1775, the Continental Congress passed a resolution that marked the beginning of the U.S. Navy. The resolution called for “a swift sailing vessel, to carry ten carriage guns, and a proportionable number of swivels, with eighty men,” to be fitted quickly, for a cruise of three months. The commander was instructed to cruise eastward, for the purpose of intercepting transports that might be laden with warlike stores and other supplies for the enemy, and for such other purposes as Congress might direct. A committee of three was to be appointed to prepare an estimate of the expense and to contract with the proper persons to fit out the vessel. The resolution also called for another vessel to be fitted out for the same purposes, with the same conditions. These ships were too few and too small to threaten the powerful British fleet, but by capturing merchant ships they disrupted the enemy’s supply lines. The colonial navy was aided by privateers, privately owned armed ships that were licensed by the government to seize enemy vessels. At least 2000 privateers were commissioned either by Congress or the states. Three-quarters of them were owned by New Englanders. The privateers captured supplies and ammunition desperately needed by the Continental Army. One of the most able naval officers was John Paul Jones, a Scottish adventurer who volunteered his services to the Americans when the Revolutionary War broke out. His skill and courage helped to establish the traditions of the young American navy.

