The Christmas season just got a little more golden for Rose Do it Best Hardware and James “Bill” Hall of Memphis and Debbie Goff of Arbela.

On Monday, November 21, 2016, Bill Hall and Debbie Goff were chosen as the winner of the Rose Do it Best Hardware $500 Shopping Giveaway. Bill and Debbie were selected at random from more than 1,500 entries submitted at the store from August 29-November 15, 2016.

Store owners, Scott and Angela Westhoff said that Rose Do it Best Hardware is delighted to provide two of its customers with the opportunity to make their fall/winter projects a little more exciting. “Everyone has a few extra chores this time of year, and we’re glad that Bill and Debbie will be able to choose whatever tools and supplies they need to get the job done. We thank all those who entered the giveaway for their participation.”

Rose Do it Best Hardware is located at 109 South Main on the west side of the Memphis square, and has been serving customers in the area for over 75 years. Rose Do it Best Hardware offers a complete line of hardware, plumbing, electrical, paint, housewares, and tool supplies for everyone from the do-it-yourself homeowner to the professional. Rose Do it Best Hardware has been a Do it Best Corp. member since August 2002.

Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Do it Best Corp. is the only full-service U.S.-based, member-owned hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry. With annual sales of $2.99 billion, Do it Best Corp. is the second largest co-op in the industry, serving 3800 member-owned stores in the United States and in 53 countries.