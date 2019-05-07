Brock Aylward lines up a putt during SCR-I golf action earlier this season. He and teammate Conner Harrison advanced to sectional play with top 15 finishes at districts last week.

Two Scotland County golfers extended their 2019 season, advancing on from district play. Brock Aylward and Conner Harrison finished among the top 15 individual scores in the Class 1 District 6 Tournament held at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Moberly on April 29th.

Westran won the team title with a score of 312. Marceline finished second at 362 and both teams will advance to sectionals.

The top 15 individual scores, not part of the two winning teams, also earned the right to advance.

Kanon Kendrick of South Shelby won the individual medalist honors. He finished with a one-under-par 69 to win the event. Trey Burton of Westran was runner up with a round of 71. Cullen Bruner of Marceline was third with a 77 followed by Westran’s Corbin Brockleman (78), Charles Goff (81), and Caleb Nagel (82).

Aylard finished with the 15th best score overall with a 95 to advance to sectionals and also nail down the final spot on the all district honors.

Harrison shot a 101 to tie with two other golfers for the final berth in sectional play.

Scotland County’s Gabe Shultz narrowly missed the cut, firing a 102. Hunter Carter scored a 128 and Lane Parsons carded a 135. Scotland County finished eighth overall as a team with a 426.