After one visit to Rose Hardware, Inc. in Memphis MO, you just might end up looking for ways to add to your home improvement to-do list.

Rose Hardware Inc is accepting entries for two $500 Shopping Giveaways. Two local winners, selected at random, will receive $500 in merchandise from Rose Hardware Inc. The contest ends November 13, 2017.

Owners, Scott and Angela Westhoff, say that the giveaway should create plenty of excitement among Rose Hardware customers. “One of the best things about the drawing is that our customers have an opportunity to make a wish list and get the items they really want to use in their home improvement or garden projects. And for one of our neighborhood customers, that wish list will come true. We’re looking forward to helping make that happen.”

Full details about the two $500 giveaways are available at Rose Hardware. The giveaway will be promoted through the store’s advertising materials, and entries will be accepted exclusively at Rose Hardware. There is a limit of one entry per household per day. TWO $500 winners will be chosen from each participating store.

Rose Hardware, Inc. is located on the west side of the Memphis square and has been serving customers in the Memphis area for over 80 years. Rose Hardware offers a complete line of hardware, paint and paint sundries, plumbing, electrical, food preservation, hand and power tools including MILWAUKEE power tools sales and service. Additionally, Rose Hardware offers key cutting, iron pipe cutting and threading, watch battery replacement, and carpet shampoo rental. Supplies for everyone from the do-it yourself homeowner to the professional can be found at Rose Hardware Inc. Rose Hardware Inc. has been a Do it Best Corp member since 2002.

Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Do it Best Corp is the only full-service U.S.-based, member owned hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry. With annual sales of over #3 billion, Do it Best Corp. is the second largest co-op in the industry, serving 3,800 member-owned store in the United States and in 53 countries.