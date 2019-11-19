Katie Feeney and Kaitlyn McMinn earned all region softball honors. The seniors are pictured here following a three home-run night by the dynamic duo. (Photo by Jennifer McMinn)

Two Scotland County seniors were honored by the Missouri Softball Coaches Association as members of the Class 1 2019 All Region Team for Region 3.

Katie Feeney and Kaitlyn McMinn were both named to the second team all region squad.

The 1st Team consisted of pitchers Abbey Hultz of Canton, Abby Dobbins of Brunswick, and Abbie Farmer of Atlanta; catchers Hunter Collins of Canton and Kennadie Crowe of Norborne; infielders Riley Strange of Knox County, Abbey Jarvis of Canton, Braylee Adams of Brunswick, Gracie McKinney of Norborne, Emily Bell of Brunswick and Mackenzie White of Atlanta; outfielders Pieper Wood of La Plata, Regan Crowe of Norborne and Kaidyn Watson of Atlanta, and utility players Olivia Coy of La Plata and Kayla Larkins of Norborne.

Named to the 2nd Team along with Feeney and McMinn were Chloe Buckallew of Schuyler County, Chole Gilbert of Polo, Alaina Adams of Brunswick, Alexa Higgins of Brashear, Kelsey Cohagen of Schuyler County, Tegan Burbidge of Canton, Izabell Anderson of Hardin, Jasmine Taylor of Braymer, Delaney Dunkin of Norborne, Emilee Gorrell of Canton, Kinsley Johnson of Knox County, and Anna Spechinger of Brunswick.