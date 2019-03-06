Scotland County players earned two of the top spots when the Lewis & Clark Conference announced its post season awards recognizing the league’s top 18 players from its nine member schools.

Micah Cooley earned second team all conference honors while Katie Feeney was named to the L&C third team.

Paris won the conference title with an 8-0 mark in an abbreviated season that saw several games lost to inclement weather. Knox County was second at 6-1 followed by Salisbury (5-2) and SCR-I (4-3). Fayette finished 3-3 followed by Marceline (2-33), Harrisburg (2-6), Schuyler County (1-5) and Westran (0-8).

The first team all conference honors went to Abbey Conrow, a junior from Fayette; Sidney Miller, a senior from Knox County; Kenzie Stahl, a junior from Marceline; Tori Hamilton, a junior from Paris, Allison Moore, a senior from Paris; and Bryn Wooldridge, a junior from Salisbury.

Named to the L&C second team were Emma Barton, a junior from Harrisburg; Riley Strange, a sophomore from Knox County; Maycee Eager, a senior from Marceline; Delaney Miller, a senior from Paris; Khloe Wyatt, a freshman from Salisbury; and Cooley, a junior from SCR-I.

Earning third team all conference honors were Maddie Reed, a senior from Fayette; Sydney Fischer, a senior from Harrisburg; Savannah Mauck, a senior from Knox County; Brooke Stefankiewicz, a junior from Salisbury; MaKinley Aeschliman, a freshman from Schuyler County; and Feeney, a junior from SCR-I.