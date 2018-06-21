Two long-running June events are teaming up this Saturday to offer a fun-filled day on the Memphis City Square. The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce annual Peanut Day and the Scotland County Kids Safety Day are joining forces to help pack the square on June 23rd.

The day will get underway with a special breakfast hosted by the Scotland County Farm Bureau starting at 7 a.m. at the Memphis Fire Station. Pancakes and biscuits and gravy will be served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to celebrate Dairy Month and Kids’ Safety Day. Free-will donations will be accepted.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce will man the corners of the square starting at 8 a.m. to sell bags of peanuts for the MACC Peanut Day. Each bag of peanuts will contain prizes donated by MACC members.

The 8th Annual Kids Safety Day organized by the Scotland County Ambulance Service will get underway on the square starting at 10 a.m.

Representatives from local emergency services providers will give demonstrations throughout the day. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Memphis Police Department, Scotland County, Rutledge and Gorin fire departments, Scotland County Ambulance Service and Scotland County Health Department will have informational booths and equipment for viewing. Other booths will be offered by the Missouri Conservation Department, National Weather Service, Missouri Fire Marshal, Adair County Humane Society and many more.

In addition to the educational opportunities, the children will be entertained with bounce houses and other games as well as snow cones, popcorn, hot dogs, soda and balloons. They can also expect a visit from Smokey the Bear.

In addition to the multiple emergency vehicle displays, guests will also be able to cool off a bit while enjoying several firemen water games.

The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to the free refreshments, door prizes will be given away including several bicycles.

“This event is hosted by the Scotland County Ambulance Service which holds and manages all of the funds raised for the event,” said organizer Derek Ambrose. “All of the funds that are collected go toward kids safety day and no other organization or department. I say again that 100% of all donations given toward Kids Safety Day go toward Kids Safety Day. All donations go to pay for the food, drinks, prizes, and entertainment that is provided free of charge to ALL that attend the event.”

Last year nearly 500 area children participated, the largest total to date.

“It is all about providing a fun and safe environment for children of all ages to learn about all the potential dangers they could face in everyday life,” said Ambrose.

Anyone interested in donating to support the 2018 Kids Safety Day or future events can contact Ambrose at 660-341-3671. Volunteers are stilled needed for Saturday as well. Anyone interested can contact Ambrose or get with him the day of the event.