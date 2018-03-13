The Red Cross community blood drive held on March 6th at the Memphis First Baptist Church was staffed by student volunteers from our own Scotland County High School. This year’s student-led drive was held in memory of Chester Robinson to honor him for his commitment to giving to this life-saving cause, and the response of our high-school students was truly outstanding.

Although not all could donate on that day, 104 people came out for the drive of which 35 were high-school students. This is more than three times the number of students that came to last year’s student-led drive. A total of 98 units were collected through this event held in honor of Chester.

Twenty-five first-time donors added their names to the list; 22 are SCR-I High School students: Jaycen Bair, Caleb J. Brown, Cecilia M. Brown, Billie Childress, Kyle Childress, Austin Cochran, Ashleigh Creek, Haley Darcy, Gage Dodge, Shaye Eggleston, Khloe Hamlin, Jacob Kapfer, Tristan Kice, Jacob McDaniel, Kaitlyn McMinn, Brett Monroe, Kaleb Parkins, Jayden Payne, Tala Saulmon, Stevi See, Diane Siver, Zach Tinkle, Austin Whitaker, Eric Yarbrough and Gabby Zahn. Other students who have donated before and gave this time are Nova Cline, Blake Coop, Annie Hyde, Harley Saulmon and Cliff Whitaker.

Please continue to give at every drive when possible and encourage others to consider giving to this life-saving cause. It is safe, free, doesn’t take much time and not as scary as you might think—just ask the students.

It is also important for our community to realize that all units collected during this student-led drive each year count toward scholarships given to our local students by the American Red Cross. The involvement of our students in the March drive encourages community involvement and civic responsibility.

The American Red Cross and your local volunteers would like to thank all those who took time from their day to come and donate to this life-saving cause. As always, many in the community had a hand in making this blood drive a success: J’s Food donated orange juice, the First Baptist Church of Memphis provided homemade cookies, Pizza Hut donated personal pan pizzas to all student donors, and the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance provided sandwiches. Thank you to all who came out and donated blood and all the students who gave generously of their time as volunteers.