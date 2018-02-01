TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN RE: Derrick Hamilton, a married person and Clarice L Burns, single Trustee’s Sale:

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Derrick Hamilton, a married person and Clarice L Burns, single dated November 14, 2007 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Scotland County, Missouri in Book 275, Page 101 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 4:45 PM), at the West Front Door of the Court House, City of Memphis, County of Scotland, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Scotland County, State of Missouri, to wit:

PART OF LOT 3 OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 65, RANGE 11, DESCRIBED AS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 60 FEET WEST OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 14 IN BLOCK NINE OF CECIL’S 3RD ADDITION TO THE ORIGINAL TOWN, NOW CITY OF MEMPHIS, THENCE WEST 252 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 120 FEET, THENCE EAST 252 FEET TO A POINT 60 FEET WEST OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 12 IN BLOCK NINE OF CECIL’S 3RD ADDITION TO MEMPHIS, THENCE NORTH 120 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING.[EXCEPT THAT PART IN STREETS AND ROADS] TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT OF OVERFLOW OF SEPTIC TANK AS RESERVED IN WARRANTY DEED RECORDED IN BOOK 228 AT PAGE 219 OF THE SCOTLAND COUNTY DEED RECORDS.[THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN BRACKETS HAS BEEN ADDED TO MORE ACCURATELY REFLECT THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION]

to satisfy said debt and cost.

MILLSAP & SINGER, P.C.,

Successor Trustee

612 Spirit Drive

St. Louis, MO 63005

(636) 537-0110

File No: 167318.022718.382208 FC

Notice

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

PUBLISH ON: February 1, 2018 02/08/2018, 02/15/2018, 02/22/2018