Carol Louise Lockwood and Gary Lynn Trump were united in marriage on November 27, 1966 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Kahoka, Missouri. They have four children: Thad (Nancy) Trump of Kahoka, Tiffiny (Ralf) Humbert of Bentonville, Arkansas, Trinity (Jeff) Davis of Memphis, and Tritia (Barry) Odom of Columbia. They have nine grandchildren: Hannah (Luke) Ross, Jacob Trump, Caroline Trump, Yasmine Humbert, Sadie Davis, Clara Davis, James Odom, Garyt Odom, and Anna Lockwood Odom. In 1969, Gary founded Trump Trucks while farming, and Carol raised the children after teaching and substituting at Clark County R-1 School. In 1977 they built their home near Trump Trucks east of Kahoka. Over the years, they have been the greatest supporters of their children and grandchildren in school activities and career accomplishments. In addition, they have received much enjoyment from many different pets, and Gary and Carol are known for including their dogs as members of the family, including currently Oreo and Tucker. They will be celebrating their 50 years of marriage with family on their anniversary. Send well-wishes to RR 3 Box 83, Kahoka, MO 63445.