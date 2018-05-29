KIRKSVILLE, MO — Truman State University has released its President’s List and its Provost and Vice President’s List for Spring 2018.

Caleb Doubet of Arbela and Rachel Duzan of Memphis were named to the President’s List. To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete at least 12 credit hours.

Hannah Dunn of Baring, Morgan Alexander of Edina, were named to the honor list. To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 and must complete at least 12 credit hours.

