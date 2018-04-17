Parker Triplett of Rutledge, and Katie Campbell of Memphis were among the 30 high school sophomores recently selected to participate in the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MAbA). The Scotland County R-I students will spend the first week of June in the St. Louis area learning about many of the unique opportunities available in agriculture.

“We are proud to announce another outstanding MAbA class. Our young people in agriculture, like Parker Triplett, set the bar high and model respect, determination, responsibility and service-values we in the industry strive to instill along with farming traditions,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “MAbA empowers students to further develop those leadership skills and use them to enhance the future of Missouri agriculture and our rural communities.”

On Monday, June 4, the MAbA class will convene at the Missouri Department of Agriculture. After a Department overview and tour, the students will travel to St. Louis. During the 2018 Missouri Agribusiness Academy, the students will visit businesses and learn about career opportunities in animal and plant health, communications, forestry, value-added agriculture production and more. The students will end their week with a graduation ceremony at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has awarded more than 900 academy memberships through a competitive application and interview process for high school sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related college degrees and careers.

To be eligible for the Agribusiness Academy, students must come from a farming family or be an active member of the National FFA Organization or 4-H.

Triplett is a sophomore at Scotland County R-1 High School, where he is an active member of the Memphis FFA Chapter and Gorin Go-Getters 4-H Club. He is the son of Chad and Heidi Triplett.

Campbell is a sophomore at Scotland County R-1 High School, where she is an active member of the Memphis FFA Chapter and Gorin Go-Getters 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Kim and Zac Campbell.