Lancaster, MO – Tri-County Electric Cooperative formally invites its members to their 78th Annual Meeting of Members on July 6. Join the cooperative for a BBQ dinner/ice cream, registration gifts, and several grand prizes throughout the evening.

The Annual Meeting will take place Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the Kirksville Primary School, 1815 E. Hamilton St, Kirksville with registration starting at 4:30pm, and the meeting at 6:30pm.

Members are encouraged to vote for directors in Adair and Scotland Counties, by mail-in ballot, online or at the 78th Annual Meeting. To ensure a mail-in ballot is counted, please send it in by June 28th.

Any questions can be directed to the cooperative at: 660-457-3733.