A trash truck operator was injured in a one vehicle accident on private property in Scotland County at 2:20 p.m. on September 13th. The accident occurred off of Highway 15, four miles south of Memphis.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert L. Hall, 40, was hurt when the 2010 Mac Trash Truck he was driving struck a bump in the roadway, causing damage to the vehicle’s undercarriage and injuring the driver.

Hall suffered moderate injuries in the accident and was transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and the Scotland County Sheriff’s office.