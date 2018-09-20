A traffic stop by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Clark County has resulted in drug charges against two northeast Missouri residents.

According to the Patrol, Anthony Ball was ticketed for speeding and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) following the traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. on September 15th.

Josie M. Smith, 26, of Arbela, was arrested on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and Xanax.