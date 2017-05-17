A new stop sign has been installed at the intersection of Market and North Streets in Memphis. the change was approved recently by the Memphis City Council to address visibility concerns at the intersection caused by parked vehicles.

The council approved installing a stop sign for traffic northbound on Market Street. Traffic at the intersection was already stopped by signs on North Street for both east- and westbound traffic.

The move turns the intersection into a three-way stop. Southbound traffic will not be required to stop. The council decided not to make it a four-way stop because of the steep incline heading into the southbound intersection on Market Street, which could be a factor in inclement weather.

The council also agreed to install a yield sign on County Road 555 at the northeast corner of Memphis where the gravel road comes onto Sigler Avenue near Scotland County Hospital. The intersection technically is county property, but the county does not install or maintain traffic signs.

The yield sign will impact southbound traffic on the gravel rood and will not impact traffic on Sigler Street.