July came rolling in when Dr. Larry Wiggins and 37 other tractor enthusiasts hit the road at 9:00 a.m. July 1st from the Scotland County Fair Grounds in Memphis, MO. An observant along the trail remarked he saw tractors of green, yellow, red, gray and orange trailing in a follow-the-leader manner, with Doc and his little Ford tractor (graced by the flying of the United States flag of red white and blue) in the lead.

After “roading” to the junction of 136 and MM, the brigade turned onto Route MM and came to Route W where the prossession turned off down through the country finding its way to the Village of the Dancing Rabbits. A few minutes spent at the Village, found the tractors on the road again, taking County Road #161 south to State Routes A and M into the city of Rutledge.

The Rutledge School Restoration Society had lunch prepared where 50 meals were served from the school gymnasium. Several tours were given of the school located on 2nd Street in Rutledge, which is in an active state of restoration.

Be sure to watch announcement of the tractor drive next year. No tellin’ where it will take you with these big boys and their toys!!

Submitted by Reva Triplett