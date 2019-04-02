Both the boys and girls track teams for Scotland County kicked off the 2019 season in the Monroe City Open on March 21st.

Aayla Humphrey led the girls team with a third place finish in the 100 meter dash and a fifth place run in the 200 meter dash.

Katelyn Talbert finished seventh in the 300 meter hurdles.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Shantel Small, Hailey Kraus, Emiley Dial and Humphrey finished sixth.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Kraus, Jenna Blessing, Emily Terrill and Talbert finished seventh.

Abby Blessing took seventh place in the high jump.

Haley Darcy finished eighth in the javelin.

For the boys, Hayden Long took top honors with a fourth place finish in the discus. Grant McRobert was fifth. McRobert also took sixth in the shot put.

Alex Long also finished fourth in the long jump with Kayden Anders taking seventh place. Hayden Long finished fifth in the triple jump with Anders in sixth.

Alex Long earned seventh place in the 200 meter dash and was 8th in the 100 meter dash.

The event featured teams from Highland, Marceline, Monroe City, Van-Far, Centralia, Montgomery County, Palmyra, Hannibal, Canton, Marion County, and North Shelby.