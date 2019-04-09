Both the boys and girls track teams had to settle for seventh place at the Clark County Invitational held April 2nd in Kahoka.

Aayla Humphrey led the Lady Tigers with a second place finish in the 100 meter dash and a third place run in the 200 meter dash. The freshman was also part of the 4×100 relay team that took sixth place along with Hailey Kraus, Emiley Dial and Abi Curry.

Katelyn Talbert earned second place in the 300 meter hurdles. She also teamed up with Kraus, Dial and Curry to finish sixth in the 4×200 relay.

Abby Blessing cleared 4’8 to finish second in the high jump and Haley Darcy threw a season best 99’6 to take third in the javelin.

Shantel Small took eight place in the 400 meter dash to round out the SCR-I team score at 38 points.

Clark County won the girls meet with 117 points, edging Monroe City by two points. Palmyra finished third followed by Hamilton/Warsaw, Highland, Marion County, SCR-I , Paris and Canton.

Matthew Woods took second place in the long jump with teammate Alex Long in sixth place.

The duo teamed up with Spencer Kerkmann and Hayden Long to finish fourth in the 4×200 relay and the 4×100 relay.

Woods also finished fifth in the 100 meter dash.

Hayden Long finished third in the triple jump and also was third in the discus with Grant McRobert taking sixth. McRobert earned fourth in the shot put. Kerkmann finished sixth in the javelin and Joe Whaley was eighth.

The Tigers finished with 37 points overall.

Monroe City won the event with 152 points while Palmyra was second with 128, followed by Clark County, Highland, Hamilton/Warsaw, Keokuk, SCR-I, Paris and Canton.