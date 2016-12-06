In 1933 Dr. Francis E. Townsend was a country-bred physician who had gone to California several years earlier to recover his health and seek a livelihood. When the Depression struck, most of his savings were lost and he had to accept an appointment with the Long Beach City Health Office. He was almost sixty-seven when he lost his job with the Health Office, and his feelings about the plight of the elderly began to intensify. He devised the “Townsend Plan,” which would have guaranteed all United States citizens over the age of 60 a pension of $200 a month, with no work requirement. His plan would have been funded by a small “transaction tax” levied by the government. The plan called for the entire $200 to be spent each month by each recipient, thereby stimulating the economy. When Townsend described his plan to the aged, almost immediate support sprang up across the nation and Townsend Clubs were organized in every part of the country. All of Townsend’s attempts to push the Townsend Plan into law failed. The Social Security Act that was passed by Congress in 1935 as part of the New Deal became the government program that was intended to free people from the insecurity of old age. Dr. Townsend never stopped pushing his pension plan, but its appeal was lessened by the prosperity of the post-World War II years and improvements in private, state and federal pension benefits. Dr. Townsend died in Los Angeles, California in 1960.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution