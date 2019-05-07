I am writing this letter in regards/concern of the proposed 303′ tower to be built at 619 Lindell Blvd. property here in Memphis, MO.

This proposed tower will be the equivalent of a 30 story building emitting Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) into our neighborhood. The Electromagnetic Field (EMF) up to 400 meters (1312.4 ft) from the tower has been studied to have negative effects on humans, and the environment (plants and animals).

NOTE … that the closest home is less than 50 meters/164 ft away from the base of this proposed tower and Scotland County R-I school system is only 0.4 miles away, (which is advised schools should be at least a mile from a tower).

This should not be allowed to be placed so close to a residential home and/or a school.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially classifies electromagnetic radiation a “possible 21B carcinogen” (the same category as lead, DDT, and styrene).

Studies suggest short term and long term health risks within 400 meters of a tower (1312.4 ft). Electromagnetic radiation (EMR) from a source penetrates the surrounding area, creating an Electromagnetic field (EM F). This EMF is strongest at the source, and weakens with increasing distance until it becomes too small to measure.

It appears that current EMF limits in the US and UK may have been influenced more by economic and political motives than by health and safety concerns.

We the people of Memphis, MO need to take a stand together for our future and the wellbeing of our families, friends, and neighbors (young and old). I, for one, do not want to live in fear of the unknown effects that will come from having a huge eyesore built in a residential area. We have enough people in this community that are suffering from cancers and illnesses; we do not want to add to the possibilities of more, when we can do something about it to protect our community and not allow this to happen.

Give some thought, on whether you want this towering over your homes, school and to the wellbeing of family, friends, and loved ones.

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter”. – Martin Luther King, Jr.

Sincerely

Charlotte Stelter