I am writing this letter out of concern for the proposed 303-foot tower to be erected at 619 Lindell St.

This proposed tower will stand the equivalent of a 30-story building.

The tower will be able to be seen from all over the city limits of Memphis and surrounding areas. And at night, it’s FAA mandated lighting will flash constantly.

These types of towers pose several concerns. First, and I think foremost, the safety for humans and animals. Depending on the type of equipment that can be placed on a tower of this type, which is usually transmitting equipment, and mostly for cellular telephone transmissions, there are many studies that have shown that many types of illness may occur in humans near these towers.. There are also studies that say they are safe. At this time there is no 100% conclusive proof of either claim. I fell in this case, we all should guard ourselves against any possible negative effects until such a time that all can agree there are no dangers. The fear of the unknown effects is a growing concern in the local Lindell neighborhood.

The effects of the tower studies have cautioned against their location near humans up to 1 1/2 miles from them.

The Lindell tower proposal has raised concern with our school administration and Superintendent Ryan Bergeson has sent his letter on behalf of the school district to ask for an environmental review as was outlined in the Memphis Democrat on April 4th.

The proposed tower would also be near the Memphis Housing Authority on Cornelius Ave., as well as the northwest corner of our community is inside the range. This tower is proposed in a heavily populated area and should be relocated to a safer area.

Give some thought to whether you want this towering over our homes. Also, there could be a negative effect to property values as well if the studies should prove negative for humans.

Then there is the concern of equipment failure. All types of towers are known for ice freezing on them and in a strong wind, the ice sheets break loose and can travel long distances in the wind, possibly doing damage to anything the projectiles hit. Homes, windows, roofs, cars and humans can be damaged or injured if they are struck.

I find it appalling that a tower location could be proposed anywhere it could collapse on to another person’s property and do damage. In my case, the 300-foot tower’s base would be approximately 160-feet from our home. These towers should not be allowed that close to neighboring properties.

If we in our county and city do not band together and let our concerns be known and avoid the building of this proposed tower at the Lindell location, a precedent will be allowed to be set for the future. And if this happens in your neighborhood or near your county school or across the road on your neighbor’s farm or anywhere near you or your loved ones, the towers in the future may be impossible to prevent.

Many provisions to erect towers were given by state lawmakers in 2013 to communication companies. These provisions were granted on behalf of lobbyists for communication companies. The concern for human safety, property value, the use of decency and common sense, are absent in these provisions.

The time is very short to act before the deadline for approval. I would urge any and all concerned citizens to write letters to editor at the Memphis Democrat. Reach out to our county commissioners and let Duane Ebeling, Danette Clatt and David Wiggins know how you feel. The office number is 465-7027. Contact city officials, Mayor William Reckenberg or aldermen Jobe Justice, Jenny Aldridge, Tom Glass or Chris Feeney through city hall at 465-7285. Email or call state representative Greg Sharpe at greg.sharpe@house.mo.gov. or call 573-751-3644 or state senator Cindy O’Laughlin at cindy.olaughlin@senate.mo.gov or 573-751-7985.

Also you can send a request to the FCC for an environmental study. the online portal is www.fcc.gov/wireless/support/antenna-structure-registration-asr-resources/filing-request-environmental-review. Please use File Number: A1133306 to refer to this specific application.

This can send a message that we do not want to stop progress of communication improvements but we know that there are many other areas nearby that a tower could and should be located away from our population and better insure our safety.

Brent Walker