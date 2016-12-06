Scotland County played like a team desperate to win its first Novinger Tourney title and the drive and determination paid off as the Tigers topped top seed La Plata 68-52 to bring home the hardware.

Lane Pence highlighted the effort as the clock wound down on the first period. The junior guard deflected a pass and then dove on the loose ball before firing the ball to Elijah Cooley for the fast break bucket to beat the buzzer and put SCR-I on top 14-11.

Pence and Will Fromm helped extend the margin to 26-17, combining for 10 points to open the second period. Back-to-back buckets by Aaron Buford extended the margin before Fromm drained a three-pointer to make the score 33-21 at the half.

Cooley and Brett Monroe hit three-pointers to start the third period and SCR-I finally got some free throws to fall after going just four of 11 at the charity stripe in the first 16 minutes. Buford completed a three point play and Campbell sank a pair of free throws as SCR-I extended the lead to 51-35.

The balanced scoring effort continued in the final period. Cooley and Monroe each connected from behind the arc again after a technical foul was called on the La Plata coach and suddenly SCR-I led by 20 points.

The Tigers free throw woes continued however, as SCR-I made just five of 11 in the final eight minutes, despite a perfect six of six night from Grant Campbell. That wasn’t near enough for La Plata as the Bulldogs were unable to solve the stingy Scotland County pressure defense that closed out the 68-52 win.

Buford led a balanced scoring effort by the team with 14 points. Cooley finished with 13 points while Campbell added 12 and Fromm had 10. Monroe and Pence each pitched in with nine points as the Tigers improved to 3-1.