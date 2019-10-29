One of my favorite creations in our world is that thing we call a “day.” You know, that 24 hours that comes to an end only to begin another 24 hours. Now I know it doesn’t take much to intrigue me, but this has always been something that I have given thought to. And if you think about it, it is one of the most refreshing things about life.

In hunting or fishing it doesn’t matter what yesterday was like, today is a new day. It doesn’t matter that I never saw a deer yesterday, today will be better. It doesn’t matter if I didn’t catch any fish yesterday, today may be the day they turn on. Again, if you really think about it, hunters and fishermen are men and women of optimism. If we were not, we would never get up the next morning and do it all over again.

Today is a creation that is meant to be one of promise and hope, not dread and despair. It is meant to be a time for leaving the disappointments and discouragements of yesterday and holding on to the possibility of something better. It is also an opportunity to forget about the failures of days past and embrace new mercy.

There is a very important verse in the Bible that says this; “Great is His faithfulness; His mercies begin afresh each day.” I really, really like that……. and you should too. Let me tell you why. Some of you right now really messed up yesterday. You made a promise that you broke. You perhaps succumbed to temptation. The determination you thought you had, left you yesterday. The self-control that had been your ally suddenly abandoned you yesterday. But that was yesterday. Today is today. It is new. You do not have to bring the failures of yesterday with you today. God’s mercies begin afresh each day! You now have a choice; you can either run from God, ashamed of the failures of the past, or you can run to Him with a heart-felt confession, knowing His faithfulness is great and that He has new mercy that He longs to show to you, afresh, beginning each and every day.